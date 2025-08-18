Trump 'optimistic' Europe, US can reach agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is optimistic that the US and Europe will be able to reach an agreement to provide Ukraine with security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to end Russia's war.

"I'm optimistic that collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won't be," he said while hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders at the White House.

"I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden. We're going to help them, and we're going to make it very secure," he added.

Trump also said the leaders would be discussing territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine "taking into consideration the current line of contact. That means the war zone."