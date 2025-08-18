News World Zelensky hands US President Trump letter from his wife to Melania

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky hands a letter from his wife to US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At the start of his talks at the White House on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over a letter from his wife Olena to Melania Trump.



"On this occasion, I would like to thank your wife, the First Lady of the US, who sent a letter to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about our children, abducted children," Zelensky said.



The letter was not for Trump himself, Zelensky stressed with a laugh.



According to Ukrainian figures, more than 19,000 children and young people have been abducted from the territories occupied by Russia.



During direct negotiations with Russia in Istanbul in July, Kiev presented a list demanding the return of 339 minors to Ukraine.



Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, which are also the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin.



Moscow has also declared its willingness to investigate the cases in question. Numerous children have reportedly returned to Ukrainian custody.





























