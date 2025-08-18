WHO sends aid to treat thousands of flood victims in Pakistan

The World Health Organization's chief on Monday said that the WHO dispatched medical supplies sufficient to treat 15,000 people in the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Calling the floods "devastating," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended his condolences through the US social media platform X.

"WHO is supporting the government to meet health needs, and has sent medical supplies to treat 15,000 people," he added.

Rescuers, backed by army troops, and local volunteers on Monday continued to dig through the mounds of debris in several districts of northwestern Pakistan, where floods washed away entire villages, bridges, and other infrastructure, killing more than 350 people over the past four days.

With the latest casualties caused by massive floods that hit across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, the overall death toll has jumped to 670 since the first monsoon spells struck the South Asian country on June 26.





