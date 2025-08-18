Zelensky says Ukraine open to elections, seeks security guarantees from US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a meeting at the Oval Office of the White House, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Kyiv is ready to hold elections once "safety is guaranteed" and stressed that military backing and security guarantees from the US are crucial for a peace deal with Russia.

"Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop killings and stop this war," Zelensky told Trump during their talks in the Oval Office.

Ukraine is prepared for a "diplomatic way of finishing this war," he said.

Taking to a question from a reporter, Zelensky underlined that elections could be held "if safety is guaranteed."

"We are open for election. We have to do safety circumstances … to make possible for people to do democratic, open legal elections," he said.

On security guarantees, Zelensky said Ukraine's needs involve both strengthening its own forces and long-term US commitment.

"Nobody in Europe has so many air defense (systems) like Patriots (missiles), for example. We need it very much," he said, adding that guarantees would include "a strong Ukrainian army … weapon, training, intelligence" as well as broader US involvement.

He also welcomed the idea of trilateral talks involving him, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it "a very good signal."

Trump is engaged in a series of high-stakes meetings aimed at shaping a potential peace roadmap for Ukraine.

On Friday, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, in the first encounter between US and Russian leaders since the war began in 2022.

After talks with Zelensky in Washington, DC, Trump is set to join European leaders for further discussions on Ukraine's future and possible security arrangements.