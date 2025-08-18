Russia rejects NATO troop deployment in Ukraine, slams UK remarks

Russia does not consider the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine a viable solution to the conflict, and views recent statements from the UK on the matter as provocative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"At a time when there is a genuine push for a comprehensive, fair, and lasting resolution to the conflict around Ukraine, including addressing its root causes, statements continue to emerge from London that not only contradict the efforts of Moscow and Washington, but also appear aimed at undermining them," the ministry said.

































