Finland’s premier cautious on Ukraine security guarantees, calls discussion 'premature'

Finland's prime minister on Monday voiced caution on providing security guarantees for Ukraine under a possible peace deal for the Russia-Ukraine war, according to broadcaster YLE.

Asked about Finland's contribution to potential security guarantees for Ukraine, Petteri Orpo called the discussion "premature," stressing that any decision would hinge on a firm proposal.

"As we've said before, as a frontline country, our forces' primary mission is to defend Finland," he underscored.

Orpo added that as a country bordering Russia, Finland sending troops into potential conflict zones is a difficult issue, stressing that Finnish forces' main priority is border with its much larger neighbor.

He added that Finland could instead contribute through logistics and training.

Finland has the longest border of any NATO country with Russia: 1,300 kilometers (808 miles).

In 1939-1940, Finland fought and lost a three-month war against the USSR, which sent its forces across the Finnish border early in World War II.

After talks with European leaders last week ahead of Friday's US-Russia summit in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that security guarantees and investment in Ukraine's military industry are key issues for possible peace.

"Yesterday, together with all partners, we discussed expectations from the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects in a bilateral format. They also discussed in some detail the security guarantees that can make peace truly sustainable," he said on Telegram Thursday.