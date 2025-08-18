Australia bars far-right Israeli politician entry

The Australian government has canceled the visa of a far-right Israeli politician, Simcha Rothman, who supported plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza and called Palestinian children Israel's "enemies," ABC News reported on Monday.

Rothman, part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, is chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke canceled his visa, barring him from the country for three years.

Rothman, a member of the Knesset for the far-right party Religious Zionism, was scheduled to speak at an Australian Jewish Association "solidarity tour" in Sydney next Thursday.

"Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division," Burke said in a statement.

"If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here," he added.

"Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."

Australia is set to recognize an independent State of Palestine next month at the UN General Assembly.