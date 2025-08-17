Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy on Aug 22: Report

US President Donald Trump aims to hold a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts as early as Aug. 22, the Axios news site reported Saturday.

Following his summit Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump told European leaders during a phone call that he wants to arrange a meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday and has invited European leaders to attend.

Putin has yet to publicly confirm his participation in the proposed summit.

Trump and Putin held a key summit in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. It was also Putin's first time on US soil for talks with a US president since 2007.

Putin said during a press conference following the summit that he and Trump had come to reach an "understanding."

Trump, for his part, said they made "some headway" but acknowledged they did not reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.