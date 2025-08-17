Russia claims preventing Ukrainian drone strike on Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant

Russia claimed on Sunday that it prevented a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant in the country's west.

A statement by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that electronic warfare systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the nuclear plant, situated near the country's border with Belarus.

The facility is located about 330 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Moscow and about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine… continue provocations in the form of an attempt to attack Russian nuclear power facilities with unmanned aerial vehicles," it added.

The plant's press service wrote on the Dubai-based social media company Telegram that the facility is "operating normally" and that all three power units at the station are in operation.

Earlier Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it downed a Ukrainian drone over the Smolensk region overnight.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia's claims.