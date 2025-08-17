Putin informs Belarusian, Central Asian counterparts about Alaska summit with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday informed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and some of his Central Asian counterparts about his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska earlier this week.

The discussions took place during a phone call between Lukashenko and Putin on Saturday that focused on the regional situation after the Alaska summit on Friday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported, citing the country's presidential press service.

The report said Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the outcome of his summit with Trump, and the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations. These issues were not specified.

Separately, Kazakhstan's presidential press service, Akorda, reported a phone call between Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which the latter congratulated his counterpart on the outcome of the Alaska summit.

According to a corresponding statement, Tokayev believes that the negotiations in Alaska helped the American side gain a "better understanding" of Russia's position on Ukraine, which will help find "common ground" on the issue.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the summit in Alaska a breakthrough event in terms of strengthening Russia's international positions and mutual understanding on the world stage," the statement said.

Putin, for his part, informed Tokayev about some specific aspects of the negotiations held in Alaska, the statement said, adding that Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Russian president for "constructive cooperation in the energy sector."

Later, the Uzbek presidency announced a phone call between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Putin, in which the Russian president informed his counterpart about the Alaska summit.

"The head of our state, supporting the agreements reached, expressed hope for a speedy resolution of the situation around Ukraine," the statement said.

All three phone calls were later confirmed by the Kremlin.

The summit in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, on Friday marked the first meeting between sitting American and Russian leaders since the start of the Ukraine war on Feb. 24, 2022.