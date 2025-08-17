Melania Trump urges Putin to protect children worldwide in ‘peace letter’

US first lady Melania Trump sent a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to protect children around the world, Fox News reported Saturday.

President Donald Trump personally delivered the letter to Putin before their summit Friday in Alaska, where Putin immediately read it in front of both delegations.

The letter opens with "Dear President Putin," with the first lady writing that all children, regardless of where they are born—be it a rural village or a bustling city—share the same quiet dreams of love, opportunity and safety.

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," she said.

Calling for a dignified world where all can live in peace, she wrote: "Each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

The first lady wrote that some children endure with "quiet laughter...a silent defiance" amid hardship. "Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she said. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," she wrote. "It is time."