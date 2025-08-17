European Commission president says 'strong security guarantees' a must for Ukraine, EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that "peace must be achieved through strength" and that "strong security guarantees" are required to protect Ukraine and Europe's security interests.

"First, we must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," von der Leyen said, adding that Kyiv "must be able to uphold its sovereignty and its territorial integrity."

She made these remarks during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which preceded a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting later in the day, ahead of the Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington, DC, on Monday, along with EU leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

She stressed that there could be "no limitations on Ukrainian armed forces, be it cooperation with or assistance from other third countries."

"As I've often said, Ukraine must become a steel porcupine, undigestible for potential invaders," von der Leyen declared. She welcomed what she described as US President Donald Trump's "willingness to contribute to Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine," saying the European Union is "ready to do its share."

Article 5 of the NATO treaty enshrines the principle of collective defense, meaning an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The commission president also confirmed the bloc was preparing a 19th sanction package against Russia for early September.

KYIV EXPECTS EU ACCESSION AS PART OF SECURITY GUARANTEES



Zelensky, speaking alongside von der Leyen, emphasized that Kyiv's security must be binding and practical.

"We need security to work in practice, like Article Five of NATO, and we consider EU accession to be part of security guarantees," he said.

Calling for continued unity among allies, Zelensky stressed: "It's crucial that Europe is as united now as it was at the very beginning, as it was in 2022 when the full-scale war began. This unity really helps to reach real peace, and it must stay strong."

The Ukrainian leader warned that Russia showed "no sign that the trilateral will happen" with Kyiv and Washington, arguing that if Moscow refuses to engage, "then new sanctions must follow."

He appealed for expanded EU support programs, including drones and assistance for Ukrainian children.

Zelensky also warned that there can be "no division" between Ukraine and Moldova, calling it such a division would be "a very bad move."

"And if such a division takes place, it will automatically mean that Europe is divided on Ukraine, that Europe does not have a common and strong position on guarantees," he added.