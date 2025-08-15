UN talks on global plastic treaty end without agreement

Talks on a global treaty to prevent plastic waste ended without agreement on Friday.



After three years of negotiations, around 180 countries were unable to agree on a treaty text during the final week of talks at the United Nations in Geneva, several delegations said following night-long consultations at the closing plenary session early on Friday.



It remains unclear how the process will move forward.



The divide between countries had already been apparent on Wednesday. A draft treaty that stripped almost all binding commitments was rejected by dozens of nations.



A new draft presented on Friday morning also failed to win unanimous approval, according to the conference chair.

