UN talks on global plastic treaty end without agreement

UN talks on a global treaty to curb plastic waste ended without agreement Friday, as nations failed to bridge deep divides after years of negotiations and all-night discussions in Geneva.

Published August 15,2025
After three years of negotiations, around 180 countries were unable to agree on a treaty text during the final week of talks at the United Nations in Geneva, several delegations said following night-long consultations at the closing plenary session early on Friday.

It remains unclear how the process will move forward.

The divide between countries had already been apparent on Wednesday. A draft treaty that stripped almost all binding commitments was rejected by dozens of nations.

A new draft presented on Friday morning also failed to win unanimous approval, according to the conference chair.