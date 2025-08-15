Trump thanks Belarus' Lukashenko for release of prisoners

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had a "wonderful talk" with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, and thanked him for the release of 16 prisoners.

"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners," Trump wrote on US social media company Truth Social.

Describing the phone call — his first with Lukashenko since taking office for a second term in January — as "a very good one," Trump said: "We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners."

Trump said they discussed "many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska," and added that "I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future."