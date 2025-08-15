Trump, Putin begin Alaska summit aimed at ending Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump salutes as he walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, began critical talks in Alaska on Friday, aimed at bringing an end to the Kremlin's over-three-year war on Ukraine.

Trump met Putin on the tarmac in a red-carpet greeting after the Russian presidential plane touched down in Anchorage. The leaders simultaneously deplaned their presidential aircraft before greeting one another and walking to a stage for a brief photo opportunity.

As they neared the platform, a stealth bomber and four fighter jets flew overhead. Shortly after taking photos, Trump and Putin entered the US presidential limousine known as the Beast and drove to the summit location.

The leaders are expected to head into a three-on-three format meeting in which they will be joined by two top aides, according to the White House.

The US president will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the first sit-down, the leaders will head into an expanded working lunch with additional aides set to join the talks.

Trump said earlier Friday during a Fox News interview that he would "walk" away from his upcoming summit if the talks do not result in progress. He later told reporters that any possible territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia would be up to Kyiv to decide.

"They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision, but I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm going to get them at a table."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently opposed any territorial concessions.

The Ukrainian leader said Wednesday that Trump had expressed readiness to provide his country with security guarantees.

Asked if security guarantees for Ukraine are possible, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One they are, "along with Europe and other countries," but "not in the form of NATO," saying such membership for Ukraine is "not going to happen."