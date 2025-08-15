Trump: I will let Ukraine decide on any territorial swaps with Russia

US President Donald Trump said Friday that any possible territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia would be up to Kyiv to decide, ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision, but I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm going to get them at a table," Trump said when asked aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska if territorial swaps were on the table.

Asked if security guarantees for Ukraine are possible, Trump said they are, "along with Europe and other countries," but "not in the form of NATO," saying such membership for Ukraine is "not going to happen."

He also warned that Putin could face "economically severe" consequences if he shows no interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

"I notice he's bringing a lot of businesspeople from Russia. And that's good. I like that, because they want to do business, but they're not doing business until we get the war settled," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump posted on US social media company Truth Social: "HIGH STAKES!!!"

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 11.30 am local time (1930GMT) in Anchorage, the largest city in the US state of Alaska, marking the first talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Accompanying Trump are several senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.





