Finland urges Israel to drop E1 settlement plan in West Bank

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Friday warned that Israel's plan to advance the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank would violate international law and undermine the chances of establishing a viable Palestinian state.

"Deeply concerned by Israel's plan to advance the E1 settlement plan in the West Bank," Valtonen said through the US social media company X.

"The move undermines prospects for a viable Palestinian state and breaches international law. Israel should refrain from taking this decision forward," she added.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas. The E1 project is designed to split the West Bank into two parts, severing links between its northern and southern cities, and isolating East Jerusalem.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.