1 dead, several injured as passenger train derails in Southern Jutland, Denmark

Danish police direct people involved near the site where a passenger train en route to Soenderborg derailed, in the village of Bjerndrup between Kliplev and Tinglev in Southern Jutland, Denmark, August 15, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

One person was killed and several others injured Friday when a passenger train operated by Danish State Railways (DSB) derailed in Southern Jutland after colliding with an agricultural vehicle, police said.

The IC3 train, carrying around 95 people and bound for Sonderborg, came off the tracks between Tinglev and Kliplev in the afternoon, Danish public broadcaster DR reported.

South and South Jutland Police confirmed that one person died in the accident and that two others were airlifted from the scene with injuries. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Police launched a large-scale rescue operation, with officers, paramedics, and fire crews "massively present" at and around the site. They urged the public to respect cordons and avoid the area.

"If you have been involved in the accident, it is important to contact the police at 1-1-4 or register at the assembly point," the police said on US social media company X.

Meanwhile, it was reported that an ambulance from Germany arrived, and that dogs and drones took part in the search and rescue efforts.

Banedanmark, the rail infrastructure operator, confirmed the derailment and said work was ongoing to secure the area.

Train services between Tinglev and Sonderborg have been suspended for the rest of the day.