Renowned musician Sami Yusuf pledges Istanbul concert earnings to Palestine

Renowned musician Sami Yusuf announced that a portion of the proceeds from his forthcoming concert in Istanbul will go to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, including the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Aug. 23 at Festival Park Yenikapi, the British-Azerbaijani singer will perform songs from his new album for the first time in Istanbul, where he draws inspiration from both East and West.

The concert, titled "Ecstasy: Between Two Seas," will feature Turkish artists and draw inspiration from the rich heritage of Turkish music and poetry, bringing together various traditions from around the world.

In a video posted on the US social media company Instagram, Yusuf stressed that he chose Istanbul for the album launch.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase through Bubilet, iTicket, and Biletix.