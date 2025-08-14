No agreement in sight on UN treaty to halt plastic waste

There is still no sign of agreement on a treaty for a global deal to prevent plastic waste, after more than a week of wrangling in Geneva.



Around 180 countries plan to finalize the text on Thursday.



The UN agreement aims to regulate the production, design and waste management of plastic.



However, one day before the planned conclusion of the negotiations, the positions of the countries were still far apart.



Negotiators did not rule out the possibility that the talks could continue into the early hours of Friday morning.



Oil-producing countries only want to talk about eliminating plastic waste, but not about actually limiting production. Plastic is largely made from oil products.



For many countries, especially in Europe, a gradual reduction in production is one of the key points of the agreement.



Plastic pollutes the oceans and the environment, kills fish and other living creatures, and endangers human health. Tiny particles are increasingly being found in human organs including the brain.



According to studies, nano and microplastic particles impair the immune system and promote inflammation.



