Israeli strikes kill dozens of Gazans, including aid seekers, as 4 more die of starvation

At least 36 Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as four more people died of starvation in the blockaded enclave, medics said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes struck a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, killing eight family members and injuring several others.

The bodies of two Palestinians were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli strike on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Several people were injured after an Israeli aircraft hit a residential apartment in the same city, a medical source said.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army opened fire toward civilians waiting for aid delivery near a distribution point in Khan Younis, killing 16 people and injuring others, according to medics.

Artillery shelling also killed a Palestinian north of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and another in Gaza City's al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Eight more people were killed and dozens injured when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near the Zikim distribution point in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelled areas housing dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Younis. No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement that four more people died of starvation and malnutrition in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of famine-related deaths to 239, including 106 children.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,800 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.