Russia, Ukraine report downing drones in overnight attacks

Russia and Ukraine reported overnight air engagements on Tuesday, with both sides claiming to have intercepted dozens of drones in separate attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defense units destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles between 11.50 pm local time (2050GMT) on Aug. 11 and 3.40 am (0030GMT) on Aug. 12, including 22 over the Rostov region and three over the Stavropol Territory.

The ministry added that between 7.30 am local time (0430GMT) and 8.20 am (0520GMT), four more Ukrainian drones were intercepted, three over the Ulyanovsk region and one over the Belgorod region.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 48 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy drones, along with four ballistic Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles, from Russia's Bryansk, Millerovo and Shatalovo areas.

Kyiv said it intercepted or suppressed 36 of the drones during the night, while missiles and drones hit several locations in Sumy, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions.

According to the Ukrainian statement, the attack was repelled by air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups. Hits were recorded on 12 drones and three missiles at seven sites.

The two sides' claims could not be independently verified.