Türkiye, Georgia to work 'shoulder to shoulder' for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan

Türkiye and Georgia will continue to work "shoulder to shoulder" for regional cooperation, peace, and development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Erdoğan stressed the strategic importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, calling it "the backbone of the Middle Corridor," and noted its significance as it begins operating at full capacity.

Erdoğan stressed that the bilateral trade volume has surpassed $3 billion in recent years, adding: "We are steadily moving toward our new goal of $5 billion."

The Georgian president is currently on a two-day official visit to Türkiye.

President Erdoğan welcomed Kavelashvili with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara, and is scheduled to host an official dinner in his honor later in the day.