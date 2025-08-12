News World Palestinian businessman Samir Hulileh named as possible Gaza governor

Palestinian businessman Samir Hulileh is reportedly being considered to govern the Gaza Strip after the war. A report on Tuesday from the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth states that a "behind-the-scenes initiative" is promoting his name for the role.

A Palestinian businessman is being discussed as a possible governor of the Gaza Strip for the post-war period, according to an Israeli newspaper report.



A behind-the-scenes initiative is promoting businessman Samir Hulileh as a potential governor of post-war Gaza, the Yedioth Ahronoth (Latest News) newspaper reported on Tuesday.



Hulileh will act under the auspices of the Arab League and is considered acceptable to both Israel and the United States, the report said.



The aim is to prepare the transition to a new administration of the Gaza Strip.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that one of the principles for ending the war was the establishment of a civilian government with a peaceful attitude towards Israel without the involvement of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Hulileh lives in Ramallah and is a well-known economist and political and economic leader in the PA, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.



He has held several top posts and is considered a close confidant of the US-Palestinian billionaire Bashar Masri, who is known for his good contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump.



Hulileh told the Palestinian radio station Ajyal that he was ready to take on responsibility for Gaza. However, he would not do so without the consent of the PA.



In view of Israel's rejection of any role for the PA, the parties involved would have to be "creative" in order to find a solution, he said.

Citing the presidential office, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that only the state of Palestine "represented by the government or an agreed administrative body" was authorized to administer the Gaza Strip in the future.













