FRANCE: ISRAELS MILITARY OCCUPATION OF GAZA WOULD BE DISASTER

France warned on Tuesday of a possible "disaster" and "escalation" if the Israeli government implements its military occupation plan in Gaza.

"The recent announcement by the Israeli government of a military occupation of northern Gaza, if implemented, would be a disaster and an escalation, with Israeli hostages and Gaza's civilian population once again the first victims," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reaffirmed that France continues to support the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission aimed at ensuring the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.

"The future of the Gaza Strip must be part of a future Palestinian state led by the Palestinian Authority. France remains committed to implementing the two-state solution, the only one that can guarantee lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians. This war must end now with a permanent ceasefire," it added.

In another statement, France condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalists in the Gaza Strip and reiterated commitment to press freedom.

"France expresses deep concern over the heavy toll paid by journalists in Gaza: since the start of the conflict, more than 200 have been killed in Israeli strikes," the ministry said, adding that journalists "must never be targeted."

France also called on the Israeli authorities to ensure safe and unhindered access to the Gaza Strip for international journalists so that they can work "freely" and "independently" to document the "reality of the conflict."

Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were killed Sunday, along with three camera operators with the network and a freelance reporter, in an Israeli strike that targeted a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, according to government media office in the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 61,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, and reduced it to a rubble. The military campaign has led to deaths by starvation, spread of disease, and piles of trash are a common sight.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.