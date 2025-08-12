China ceases ‘all engagement with’ Czech President Pavel over Dalai Lama meeting

China on Tuesday announced it has ceased "all engagement" with Czech President Petr Pavel over his meeting with the Dalai Lama last month.

"In disregard to China's repeated protests and strong opposition," Pavel met with the Dalai Lama, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in a statement.

Pavel met the controversial Tibetan figure on July 27, in the Ladakh region of the Indian-administered region, which borders China.

"This seriously contravenes the political commitment made by the Czech government to the Chinese government, and harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Lin.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this, and has lodged serious protests with the Czech side. In light of the severity of Pavel's provocative action, China decides to cease all engagement with him," the ministry spokesman added.

Buddhist religious leader Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, has also been involved in controversial acts, including the one in which he asked one of his students to "suck my tongue," triggering public outcry in 2023.

In 1951, China established control over Tibet, describing it as a "peaceful liberation."

After a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to Dharamsala in northern India, where he established the Tibetan parliament and government-in-exile.

China does not recognize this government, maintaining that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. The Dalai Lama, however, asserts that Tibet was an entirely independent state when the Chinese People's Liberation Army entered the region.