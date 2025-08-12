Armenia, US launch ‘Eagle Partner-2025’ joint military drills

The Armenian-American joint military exercise "Eagle Partner-2025" began Tuesday in Armenia, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Lt. Gen. Edward Asryan, Armenia's first deputy defense minister and chief of general staff; US Ambassador to Armenia Christina Quinn; senior military personnel; and invited guests.

According to the US Embassy in Armenia, the drills involve service members from Armenia's Peacekeeping Brigade, US Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard.

The exercise, which runs until August 20, will focus on preparing and carrying out peacekeeping operations, with a strong emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

The embassy said the aim is to enhance interoperability among units in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in command and tactical communications, and improve the readiness of Armenia's peacekeeping forces.

Units preparing for such missions regularly take part in similar joint drills with partner countries.