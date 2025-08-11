Trump to review Putin proposal to end Ukraine war, work to set up meeting with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to review his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's proposal to end the Kremlin's war on Ukraine during an upcoming summit in Alaska, and said he would work to establish a sit-down between the leaders.

Trump said that during Friday's meeting with Putin in Alaska, he would "see what he has in mind."

"If it's a fair deal, I'll reveal it to the European Union leaders and to the NATO leaders, and also to President Zelenskyy. Out of respect, I'll call him, first. And then I'll call them after," he said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I may say, 'lots of luck. Keep fighting.'"

Still, Trump maintained that he would "like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly, very quick. I'd like to see it immediately, but I'd like to see it very quickly."

Trump said that following Friday's meeting he would work to set up a long-elusive sit-down between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"I'll be there if they need but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders," said Trump.

He further reiterated his previous assertion that any prospective peace deal to end Russia's war would necessarily have to include land swaps, a proposal Zelenskyy has distanced himself from since the US president made the suggestion on Friday.

"There'll be some land swapping going on. I know that through Russia, and through conversations with everybody, for the good of Ukraine, good stuff, not bad stuff, also some bad stuff for both," he said.

Zelenskyy accused Putin Saturday of wanting "territorial spoils," and seeking to legalize the occupation of Ukrainian territories.The Ukrainian president said Putin's desire for a pause in the fighting was due to his fear of sanctions and "for the legalization of the occupation of our land — he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time."

"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture," said Zelenskyy.