Erdoğan calls for global efforts to restore UN as a beacon of hope for humanity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.



In his message, President Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his message: "The United Nations needs reform. We say that a fairer world is possible.



It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians.



I urge member states to take immediate steps to restore the UN as a beacon of hope for humanity.



We must take steps to strengthen the UN to re-establish global peace, prosperity, trust, and solidarity, and carry it into the future."