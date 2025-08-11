 Contact Us
Erdoğan calls for global efforts to restore UN as a beacon of hope for humanity

Published August 11,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

In his message, President Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his message: "The United Nations needs reform. We say that a fairer world is possible.

It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians.

I urge member states to take immediate steps to restore the UN as a beacon of hope for humanity.

We must take steps to strengthen the UN to re-establish global peace, prosperity, trust, and solidarity, and carry it into the future."