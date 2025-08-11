Israeli companies to join Aug. 17 general strike over government’s Gaza war plan

Several Israeli companies have announced plans to take part in a general strike on Aug. 17, backing a call by families of captives held in Gaza to pressure the government into securing a prisoner exchange with Palestinian factions.

‏Israel Hayom reported Monday that participating companies have pledged to halt operations and disrupt economic activity in support of the families' campaign for a deal that would bring all captives home.

‏Channel 12 said the planned strike was unveiled during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday, where organizers vowed to paralyze public life. The move is set to affect vital services and major corporations, with calls for broad public participation.

‏"The call to disrupt the economy is justified and necessary. We will continue supporting the moves of captive families," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X.

‏The strike was called after Israel's Security Cabinet approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza City, which has drawn sharp international backlash from governments and human rights bodies.

Daily protests have been urging a deal to return the captives "even if it means ending the war," but critics accuse Netanyahu of stalling negotiations with Hamas for political reasons, including preserving his governing coalition.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.