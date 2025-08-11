Erdoğan: We will not allow Netanyahu-led murderous network to drag our region into even greater calamities

We have mobilized all of our country's resources and diplomatic capabilities to bring hope to Gaza, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

"We will not allow (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his murderous network to drag our region into even greater calamities to prolong their political lives," Erdoğan said.

Israel has killed nearly 61,500 people in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, and caused a deepening humanitarian crisis, including starvation deaths, disease, and forced migration.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.