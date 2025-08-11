Russia claims taking control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

A view shows apartment buildings hit by Russian military strikes in the Ukrainian front line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 21, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Fedorivka, about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) northeast of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in ongoing clashes in Donetsk.

The statement referred to the village with its previous name of Lunacharske, which Kyiv renamed to Fedorivka in 2016.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a statement that its forces repelled 42 assaults by Russian troops near 14 settlements on the Pokrovsk front, including Fedorivka.