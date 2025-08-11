Erdoğan, Armenian PM Pashinyan discuss Yerevan-Baku peace process in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of the Armenian side.

According to a social media post by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Armenia-Azerbaijan peace is important for regional stability"

Erdoğan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, saying it demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability, and stressed that the steps taken should be turned into concrete actions.

The president also stated that technical talks will continue to advance the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia and that efforts in this direction will continue.