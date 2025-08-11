North Korea warns about self-defense measures as US, South Korea set to begin military drill

North Korea on Monday denounced a large-scale joint military exercise between the US and South Korea, warning that it would exercise its "self-defense" right in the event of a provocation, state media reported.

The warning was issued by North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol one week before the annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise set from Aug. 18 - 28, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We strongly denounce the US and the ROK (Republic of Korea) for their provocative moves of clearly showing the stand of military confrontation with the DPRK," said No.

DPRK is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

The defense minister accused the two allies of undermining the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and warned of "negative consequences."

Describing the UFS as "a direct military provocation" against North Korea and "a real threat," he said North Korea's military "will cope with the war drills ... with thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture and strictly exercise the sovereign right of the DPRK at the level of the right to self-defense in a case of any provocation going beyond the boundary line."

About 20 of the originally 40 scheduled drills in this year's UFS exercise have been postponed to next month due to a heat wave and flood damage, as well as Seoul's apparent bid to improve ties with North Korea.

























