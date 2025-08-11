News World Erdoğan, Armenian PM Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation on Monday to exchange views over the recent breakthrough in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published August 11,2025