Erdoğan, Armenian PM Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation on Monday to exchange views over the recent breakthrough in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 11,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks.
The Turkish president told the Armenian premier that a demonstrated will for peace is valuable for regional stability, stressing that the steps taken now must be turned into concrete actions.