Egypt says pushing for comprehensive deal to end Gaza war

Egypt is working to secure a comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Monday, as Cairo continues joint mediation efforts with Qatar and the US.



Egypt "has never stopped its mediation" and is coordinating with partners "to reach a cease-fire arrangement that brings the war to an end," Abdelatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his Ivorian counterpart, Leon Kacou Adom.



He stressed the need to restart negotiations, saying there is still a chance to reach a full agreement "if goodwill and political will exist."



Abdelatty accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and of severely restricting the entry of humanitarian aid.



Since March 2, Israel has largely kept the territory's crossings closed to aid convoys, allowing in only minimal supplies and worsening famine conditions.



The minister said Egypt is holding "intensive contacts, under presidential directives, with all international partners" to warn against Israeli statements and decisions about reoccupying the Gaza Strip.



On Friday, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy the enclave, a proposal that has drawn sharp criticism from Arab and European states.



Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal military offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing 61,500 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.



Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.