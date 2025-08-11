News World Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, have announced their engagement after nine years as a couple.

Rodriguez, 31, shared the news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a large diamond ring on her finger, resting on the hand of the Portugal football star, 40.



She captioned the image: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."



The couple have two daughters together – Alana, 7, and Bella, 3 – while Bella's twin brother Angel died during birth.



Rodriguez has also helped raise Ronaldo's other three children – Cristiano Jr, 15, and twins Mateo and Eva Maria, both 8.



The pair met in 2016 when Rodriguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid.



Speaking about their first meeting, she previously said: "I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have, and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends.



"Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."



The family are now based in Riyadh, where Ronaldo plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.



Rodriguez had posted her engagement update from the Saudi capital.











