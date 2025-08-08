UN Security Council to meet Saturday due to Middle East situation

 Contact Us
Just hours after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, the UN Security Council on Friday scheduled an urgent meeting for Saturday to address the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Published August 08,2025
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, according to its scheduled released on Friday after Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, earlier on Friday said a number of countries would be requesting a meeting of the UN Security Council on Israel's plans.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Saturday, the schedule says.