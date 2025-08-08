Sweden warns Israel’s Gaza occupation plan violates international law

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Friday warned that Israel's plan to occupy Gaza raises serious concerns and could constitute a violation of international law.

"I view with great concern the decision that the Israeli government has made. We need a ceasefire and this decision risks taking the development in the opposite direction," she said, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Stenergard underlined that any attempt by Israel to annex or alter the territory of Gaza would be unlawful.

"I have previously reiterated that any attempt to annex, change or reduce the territory of Gaza would violate international law," she added.

According to Netanyahu's office, Israeli forces will prepare to occupy Gaza City. The latest satellite imagery reveals that the Israeli military is amassing troops and equipment near the Gaza border, potentially in preparation for a new ground invasion of the Palestinian territory.

Israeli ground operations in Gaza have been ongoing since October 2023, with interruptions during two ceasefires.

The Israeli Security Cabinet also approved five key principles for concluding the war: dismantling the Palestinian group Hamas, securing the return of all hostages—both alive and deceased—demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ensuring Israeli security control over the area, and establishing a civilian government not led by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

This new operation by Israel, expected to last at least six months, comes despite Tel Aviv facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





