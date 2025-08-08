Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza kills over 61,300, including 201 from starvation

At least 61,330 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, including 201 who have died from hunger, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

In its daily update, the ministry said 72 bodies and 314 wounded people were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of injuries to 152,359 since the war began.

It also recorded four new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths to 201, including 98 children.

The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, as emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to the intensity of Israeli bombardment and severe equipment shortages.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid has risen to 1,772, with 16 in the last 24 hours. More than 12,249 people have been injured since May 27, when the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 9,824 people and injured 40,318 more, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had taken effect in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.