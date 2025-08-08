France hails Lebanon’s decision to disarm Hezbollah

France on Friday welcomed what it called a historic and courageous decision by the Lebanese government to move toward a state monopoly on arms under a clear timetable and plan, effectively beginning the process of disarming Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the decision sends "a strong signal" of the Lebanese authorities' determination to make Lebanon "a sovereign, rebuilt, and prosperous country" with guaranteed territorial integrity, agreed borders with its neighbors, and peaceful relations.

France pledged to work alongside its European, American, and regional partners to support Lebanon in implementing its commitments.

This will include participation in the ceasefire monitoring mechanism conducted with the US, which Paris said "must be strengthened," as well as continued support for the Lebanese armed forces and engagement in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

UNIFIL, the ministry said, plays a "crucial role" in stabilizing southern Lebanon and assisting the Lebanese army in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon outside state control.

Paris called on all Lebanese stakeholders to respect the "sovereign and legitimate decision" of the government, stressing that the country's cohesion and stability "must be resolutely preserved" to allow progress toward the next stages of the plan.

France also urged Israel to fully comply with the commitments it made under the Nov. 26, 2024 ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, after a cabinet meeting chaired by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, it was declared that the army will be tasked with bringing all arms under state control by the end of this year. Hezbollah, however, rejected the decision, terming it a "grave sin," dismissing it "as if it doesn't exist."





