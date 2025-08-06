UK OFFICIAL, SYRIAS PRESIDENT DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held talks Tuesday with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional security and stability, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

The meeting in Damascus was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Service Director Hussein al-Salama, SANA reported.

The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation and reviewed current regional and international developments, the agency said.

Al-Sharaa emphasized Syria's openness to "any genuine initiative that supports the region's security and stability, provided it respects Syria's sovereignty and independent national decision-making."

SANA did not specify the duration of Powell's visit.

The visit comes a month after Al-Sharaa received UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus -- the first such visit by a British official in years.

In a July 5 statement, the UK Foreign Office announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria after a 14-year break.

In April, the British government lifted sanctions on 12 Syrian entities, including the defense and interior ministries, in what it described as a move to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and economy following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by Al-Sharaa was formed in January.





