 Contact Us
News World UK official, Syria's president discuss regional security

UK official, Syria's president discuss regional security

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in Damascus to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional security, amid the UK's recent restoration of diplomatic relations with Syria.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 06,2025
Subscribe
UK OFFICIAL, SYRIAS PRESIDENT DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held talks Tuesday with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional security and stability, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

The meeting in Damascus was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Service Director Hussein al-Salama, SANA reported.

The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation and reviewed current regional and international developments, the agency said.

Al-Sharaa emphasized Syria's openness to "any genuine initiative that supports the region's security and stability, provided it respects Syria's sovereignty and independent national decision-making."

SANA did not specify the duration of Powell's visit.

The visit comes a month after Al-Sharaa received UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Damascus -- the first such visit by a British official in years.

In a July 5 statement, the UK Foreign Office announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria after a 14-year break.

In April, the British government lifted sanctions on 12 Syrian entities, including the defense and interior ministries, in what it described as a move to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and economy following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by Al-Sharaa was formed in January.