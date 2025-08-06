WHO warns of worsening crisis as cholera spreads across Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned that Sudan is grappling with one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in the world, as cholera has now spread to all 18 states of the conflict-torn country.

In a statement posted on X, WHO said: "After over 2 years of conflict, Sudan is facing the world's largest humanitarian crisis, marked by disease, hunger, displacement & despair."

"Cholera has spread to all Sudan's 18 states with more than 96,000 cases reported since August 2024. Measles and malaria also continue to spread," it added.

The organization's alarming update comes amid ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began on April 15, 2023.

The conflict has devastated critical infrastructure and severely disrupted access to health services, food, and clean water.

According to the UN data, over 11 million people have been displaced within Sudan, while nearly 4 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries, making it the largest displacement crisis in the world today.

In addition to the cholera outbreak, health authorities have reported continued surges in measles and malaria, further overwhelming an already fragile healthcare system.

The humanitarian situation remains dire, particularly in the Darfur region, where the RSF controls four out of five states and has besieged the North Darfur capital of El Fasher for over a year. The Sudanese army and allied groups continue to defend the city.