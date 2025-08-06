US understands conditions under which Russia would end war in Ukraine: Rubio

 Contact Us
After President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Vladimir Putin, the U.S. now has a "better understanding" of Russia's terms for ending the war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 07,2025
The U.S. has a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end its war in Ukraine after President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

"For the first time perhaps since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war," Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business Network's "Kudlow," adding that the key elements of any agreement would involve territory.