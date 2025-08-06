Ghana’s defense, environment ministers, 6 others killed in military helicopter crash

Ghana's Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others were killed in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, the chief of staff said.

"The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country. All flags are to fly at half mast until further notice," Chief of Staff Julius Debrah told reporters.

The Ghanaian army earlier said a Z9 military helicopter belonging to the Air Force took off from the capital, Accra, en route to Obuasi in the morning, and went off radar.