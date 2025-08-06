Kremlin aide says Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow 'useful, constructive'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow was "useful and constructive."

"US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff was received by our president this morning. A very useful and constructive conversation took place," Ushakov told reporters in the Russian capital following the talks, which lasted for about three hours, according to state news agency RIA.

Ushakov said the two discussed the ongoing Ukraine war and prospects for development of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

He said the Russian side conveyed "some signals" on the conflict, and "corresponding signals" were also received on behalf of Trump.

Putin is now fully informed on the current situation, he added.

"Trump has not yet been informed of the results of this meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from more detailed comments," the official said.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow earlier Wednesday in what is his fifth visit to Russia since the start of the year. He last met Putin on April 25.

The latest visit came two days before Trump's 10-day deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

In June, Trump gave Russia a 50-day window, after which he threatened to impose import duties of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kyiv reach a peace agreement.

On July 29, Trump said he decided to reduce that deadline to 10 days over his "disappointment" with Putin.





