Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Sani discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday.

Fidan spoke with Al Sani over the phone, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.