Hamas armed wing publishes video of Gaza hostage

The armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas released a minute-long video Friday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza looking weak and malnourished, inside a narrow concrete tunnel.

"They eat what we eat. It is the occupation government that has decided to starve them," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in the caption of the video featuring a skinny and bearded man several Israeli media identified as Evyatar David, seized on October 7, 2023.

AFP could not independently verify the video's authenticity.







