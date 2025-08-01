Hamas armed wing publishes video of Gaza hostage

 Contact Us
"They eat what we eat. It is the occupation government that has decided to starve them," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in the caption of the video featuring a skinny and bearded man several Israeli media identified as Evyatar David, seized on October 7, 2023.

Published August 01,2025
The armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas released a minute-long video Friday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza looking weak and malnourished, inside a narrow concrete tunnel.

AFP could not independently verify the video's authenticity.