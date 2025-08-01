News World Erdoğan: Lasting Mideast peace depends on establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state

The leaders of Türkiye, Italy, and Libya held a trilateral summit in Istanbul on Friday to address cooperation on shared challenges. Erdoğan stressed in his comments: The international community has a "great responsibility" to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and deliver aid, and the only lasting solution is an independent Palestinian state.

A trilateral summit was convened in Istanbul on Friday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.



Speaking after a trilateral summit with the leaders of Italy and Libya on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated a strong call for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the war-torn Gaza Strip.



Furthermore, the Turkish president articulated his position on the Gaza conflict, urging the international community to secure an immediate ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid, and reiterated that a lasting solution is contingent upon the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Turkish president highlighted the importance of cooperation between the three countries in addressing the challenges faced by the Mediterranean region, including irregular migration movements.



He added that long-term and sustainable solutions, as well as multilateral coordination, are needed to eradicate the source of irregular migration.



It was decided during the summit that the leaders would meet to discuss the decisions taken following the convening of the cooperation committees, the statement noted.



Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.













