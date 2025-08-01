IN POST ON GAZA, YUSUF ISLAM CITES JESUSS CONDEMNATION OF CHILD TORTURERS

In a post on his social media platform X account regarding Gaza, which Israel has condemned to starvation, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) used the expression, "Child torturers are cursed in the words of Jesus Christ (PBUH)."

The post also included a photo taken last week by Anadolu Agency (AA) Gaza photojournalist Ali Jadallah of 2-year-old Yazan Abu Ful, who is suffering from malnutrition in Gaza.

Yusuf Islam also quoted the Gospel of Matthew 18:2, which reads, "He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: 'Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me. But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.'"

The photo of 2-year-old Yazan Abu Ful, who is suffering from malnutrition in Gaza, was published last week along with the Abu Ful family's call for help for their children, who are struggling to survive under harsh conditions.

The growing hunger crisis, resulting from Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, and the heavy blockade imposed on the region, is having devastating effects, especially on children.







